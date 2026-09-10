Prince William Champions Sports Initiative for Suicide Prevention

Prince William, along with prominent British athletes, has launched 'On Your Side,' a campaign to enhance the sports sector's role in suicide prevention. The initiative, backed by notable sports figures, aims to foster environments where open discussions about mental health are normalized, encouraging support and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:45 IST
Prince William Champions Sports Initiative for Suicide Prevention
Prince William

Prince William, joined by his wife Kate and several leading British sports figures, has initiated a new campaign to strengthen the role of sports in suicide prevention. The development was unveiled on Thursday, underscoring the British prince's dedication to mental health advocacy.

This campaign, highlighted by prominent endorsements from England captain Harry Kane, former striker Alan Shearer, and Olympic gold medalists Kelly Holmes and Jason and Laura Kenny, marks William's most significant public engagement in the UK since his brother, Prince Harry, returned to Britain.

Dubbed 'On Your Side' and devised by the Royal Foundation, the program seeks to train sports personnel to identify and assist those facing mental health challenges. Organizations like the Football Association and British Cycling have pledged to integrate the initiative's toolkit into their operations.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026