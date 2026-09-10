Prince William Champions Sports Initiative for Suicide Prevention

Prince William, joined by his wife Kate and several leading British sports figures, has initiated a new campaign to strengthen the role of sports in suicide prevention. The development was unveiled on Thursday, underscoring the British prince's dedication to mental health advocacy.

This campaign, highlighted by prominent endorsements from England captain Harry Kane, former striker Alan Shearer, and Olympic gold medalists Kelly Holmes and Jason and Laura Kenny, marks William's most significant public engagement in the UK since his brother, Prince Harry, returned to Britain.

Dubbed 'On Your Side' and devised by the Royal Foundation, the program seeks to train sports personnel to identify and assist those facing mental health challenges. Organizations like the Football Association and British Cycling have pledged to integrate the initiative's toolkit into their operations.