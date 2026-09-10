MCD Launches Urgent Survey to Address Delhi's Unsafe Buildings

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a quick survey of potentially dangerous buildings across the city, focusing on high-risk areas. Officials are encouraged to prioritize actions like sealing and demolishing structures if necessary, in response to recent incidents and public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:44 IST
MCD Launches Urgent Survey to Address Delhi's Unsafe Buildings
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has embarked on a time-sensitive survey targeting unsafe and dilapidated buildings across all its 12 zones. At a high-level meeting, officials were instructed to identify and prioritize high-risk structures, ensuring actions such as sealing or demolition are taken when required.

This initiative follows an incident in Satya Niketan that raised concerns about illegal constructions and the safety of older buildings. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma emphasized the immediate need to assess vulnerable structures, particularly those in crowded neighborhoods and key public areas.

Officials must present a detailed report within a week covering surveyed buildings, issued notices, and actions taken. Concurrently, efforts are underway to scrutinize unauthorized constructions, including evaluating paying guest accommodations for safety compliance, underscoring MCD's commitment to proactively preventing potential accidents.

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