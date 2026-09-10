Houthis' Strategic Shift: Control Over Yemen’s Coastline

In a significant strategic development, Yemen's Houthi militants have taken control of the Red Sea islands of Hanish after seizing the city of Mocha. This move poses a potential threat to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital global shipping passage.

The Houthis' focus on Yemen's lengthy coastline rather than just the northern territories signals a shift in their strategy, putting them in a position to potentially disrupt maritime trade in the region. A spokesperson for the Houthis assures that freedom of navigation remains unthreatened, despite the turmoil.

However, the escalation in conflict has intensified fears over global energy supply disruptions, especially with the group's recent declaration of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, the leading oil exporter. The U.N.-brokered truce has faltered, risking a return to widespread warfare.