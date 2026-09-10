EU Takes a Stand: Protecting Children from Social Media Algorithms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to propose measures protecting children from social media algorithms in her upcoming State of the Union address. Highlighting concerns over addictive platform designs, von der Leyen emphasized Europe's capability to create a safer digital environment for children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:35 IST
EU Takes a Stand: Protecting Children from Social Media Algorithms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revealed plans to outline a proposal aimed at protecting children from the influence of social media algorithms. The announcement is set to feature in her upcoming State of the Union speech on September 16.

In her statement, von der Leyen expressed concern over the impact of social media on children, arguing that Europe holds the power to redefine digital environments to safeguard young users. Emphasizing the need for action, she stated, "We do not have to accept childhoods shaped by algorithms."

Previously, in a May speech, von der Leyen advocated for increased protections against the addictive nature of platforms like TikTok and Meta, hinting at the potential introduction of age restrictions for teenagers accessing such services.

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