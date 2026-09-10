Empathy in Leadership: Mukesh Ambani Advocates for Women at the Helm

In a strong endorsement of women's leadership qualities, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, underscored the importance of emotional quotient over intellectual abilities. Speaking at the launch of 'Indomitable: A Working Woman's Notes on Work, Life, and Leadership' by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Ambani advocated for increased female representation in decision-making roles.

The book, recently released in Hindi, aims to inspire young people across urban and rural Bharat. Ambani praised Bhattacharya's contributions to Reliance since joining the board in 2018, emphasizing her role in promoting diversity within the organization. He stressed that women bring a unique empathy quotient, which is vital for navigating complex situations and making informed decisions.

Urging corporate leaders to support women in business, he called for a collective initiative to create an empowering ecosystem for working women and mothers in India. Ambani's vision extends to building an India where women can dream without limits, encouraging others to rise to challenges with courage and determination.