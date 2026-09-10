U.S. vs France Showdown Looms in FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The U.S. and France are on a collision path to a potential rematch at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup finals after decisive quarter-final victories. France hopes for their first medal since 1953, while the U.S. rides high on a record-setting performance against Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 21:57 IST
U.S. vs France Showdown Looms in FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The United States and France have taken significant steps towards a possible rematch at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. Both teams advanced to the semi-finals following dominant performances in the quarter-finals.

France secured their position by defeating China 90-61, marking their first semi-final appearance since the tournament's inception in 1953. Key players Janelle Salaun and Marine Johannes each scored 15 points, supporting captain Gabby Williams' 14 points. The French team is aiming to create new history, driven by a shared sense of purpose and camaraderie developed over years of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team emerged victorious against Hungary with a staggering 108-56 win, setting quarter-final records with 108 points and 31 assists. Coach Kara Lawson praised their all-around performance. As the tournament progresses, both the U.S. and France are just one win away from a highly anticipated rematch.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026