U.S. vs France Showdown Looms in FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

The United States and France have taken significant steps towards a possible rematch at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. Both teams advanced to the semi-finals following dominant performances in the quarter-finals.

France secured their position by defeating China 90-61, marking their first semi-final appearance since the tournament's inception in 1953. Key players Janelle Salaun and Marine Johannes each scored 15 points, supporting captain Gabby Williams' 14 points. The French team is aiming to create new history, driven by a shared sense of purpose and camaraderie developed over years of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team emerged victorious against Hungary with a staggering 108-56 win, setting quarter-final records with 108 points and 31 assists. Coach Kara Lawson praised their all-around performance. As the tournament progresses, both the U.S. and France are just one win away from a highly anticipated rematch.