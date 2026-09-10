High-Speed Diplomacy: Leclerc and Hamilton's Resolution

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton reconciled after a collision at the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton sought written engagement rules, but discussions remained verbal. Despite tensions, the drivers maintain a strong relationship. Ferrari stands second in the championship, and Leclerc admitted his mistake, ensuring future harmony with Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:15 IST
High-Speed Diplomacy: Leclerc and Hamilton's Resolution
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have patched things up following their on-track spat during last weekend's Italian Grand Prix. The duo met face-to-face to air out grievances, yet rules of engagement remain unwritten.

The incident saw Hamilton dropped from fourth to tenth place after being forced onto the gravel by Leclerc, while the latter crashed out. Hamilton voiced the need for concrete regulations but acknowledged the short time frame before the subsequent Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite the tension, the two have managed to maintain a solid relationship. Ferrari currently trails Mercedes by 122 points in the championship. Leclerc admitted to overstepping during the Italian race and emphasized the importance of maintaining their partnership.

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