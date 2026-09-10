College Rally Champions Suicide Prevention Awareness

Over 100 students from Bishop Heber College participated in a rally for World Suicide Prevention Day in Tiruchirappalli. The event highlighted the significance of mental health awareness and the need for timely support during emotional distress, promoting open dialogues and reducing stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:59 IST
College Rally Champions Suicide Prevention Awareness
Students taking part in the rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, more than 100 students from Bishop Heber College united for a suicide prevention rally on World Suicide Prevention Day in Tiruchirappalli. The participants carried placards advocating mental health awareness, emphasizing the critical importance of seeking timely support when dealing with emotional distress.

Commencing from the college campus, the rally snaked through the Puthur Four Road area before returning to its starting point. The initiative aimed to thwart suicidal thoughts and promote mental well-being, while also encouraging individuals to seek both professional and social support during challenging times.

The day's events kicked off with a suicide prevention awareness pledge by students and professors, reaffirming their commitment to mental health advocacy. Observed on September 10 each year, World Suicide Prevention Day strives to reduce stigma, encourage open discussions on mental health, and push for timely intervention and support for those in need.

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