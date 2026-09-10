Unveiling 'NAZA': A Chilling Tale of Targeted Civilian Strikes in Gaza

A controversial documentary titled 'NAZA', directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, made its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It challenges the official accounts of the Israeli military's targeting decisions in Gaza by incorporating mass civilian casualties as collateral damage.

Using testimony from military intelligence officers, the documentary reveals an AI-assisted targeting system allegedly designed to strike civilians in family homes and other areas. This system utilizes data from hacked mobile phones to identify potential targets. The film received a prolonged standing ovation, highlighting its significant impact on viewers.

Directors compare the incidents to historical patterns of dehumanization. Despite claims by Israel to minimize civilian harm, the film presents a conflicting narrative. The Israel Defense Forces have not commented on the documentary, which seeks justice and accountability for the actions depicted.