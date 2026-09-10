Houthis Seize Mocha Port, Escalate Control of Strategic Red Sea Route

In a strategic military maneuver, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi forces seized control of the port city of Mocha and pushed towards crucial islands along the Red Sea coast on Thursday. This development comes as President Donald Trump voiced expectations of a cessation in hostilities following the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Military sources reported that the Houthis have solidified their hold over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital global shipping route. This strategic gain could grant Iran significant leverage in its conflict with the United States by controlling another major oil transit lane, potentially causing oil prices to spike.

As regional tensions escalate, the Houthi spokesperson asserts their actions are defensive. Meanwhile, reports indicate Iran continues its missile production activities. In response to the situation, Saudi Arabia has reiterated its warnings to Iran regarding the Houthi advancements.