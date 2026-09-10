Leadership Shakeup: Grospiron Exits 2030 French Alps Winter Olympic Committee

Edgar Grospiron, the president of the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics organizing committee, has resigned 18 months after his appointment. Although anticipated, this decision raises further questions about the governance of the Games. The IOC appreciated his contributions and promised collaboration for future success, as the organizing committee transitions to a new leadership phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:00 IST
Leadership Shakeup: Grospiron Exits 2030 French Alps Winter Olympic Committee

On Thursday, Edgar Grospiron, former Olympic moguls champion, confirmed his resignation as president of the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics organizing committee, a move anticipated by many despite its impact on the governance of the upcoming Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged Grospiron's critical role in establishing the foundation for the event's success and assured ongoing cooperation with the organizing committee. This transition comes in the wake of previous leadership changes, including the departure of former CEO Cyril Linette.

The organizing committee announced that an interim president will be appointed at a general assembly in September, as stakeholders work to maintain momentum and trust in executing the ambitious Alpine project.

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