Champions League Debuts: Triumphs and Trials on European Football's Grand Stage

Como marked their Champions League debut with a triumphant 4-1 win over RB Leipzig at home, showcasing their remarkable rise in European football.

In contrast, Azerbaijan champions Sabah faced a harsh welcome as they were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United in a challenging encounter at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich flexed their dominance in the group stage, overwhelming Bodo/Glimt 5-0, while Fenerbahce made a spirited return, playing AS Roma to a 1-1 draw, and Slavia Prague saw their hopes crushed by late goals from Lens.