Champions League Debuts: Triumphs and Trials on European Football's Grand Stage

Como achieved a dream debut in the Champions League with a stunning 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Sabah struggled against Manchester United, losing 4-0. Bayern Munich dominated Bodo/Glimt with a 5-0 win as Fenerbahce and AS Roma drew 1-1. Other results included PSV and Shakhtar's 1-1 draw and Slavia Prague's late heartbreak against Lens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:50 IST
Champions League Debuts: Triumphs and Trials on European Football's Grand Stage
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Como marked their Champions League debut with a triumphant 4-1 win over RB Leipzig at home, showcasing their remarkable rise in European football.

In contrast, Azerbaijan champions Sabah faced a harsh welcome as they were defeated 4-0 by Manchester United in a challenging encounter at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich flexed their dominance in the group stage, overwhelming Bodo/Glimt 5-0, while Fenerbahce made a spirited return, playing AS Roma to a 1-1 draw, and Slavia Prague saw their hopes crushed by late goals from Lens.

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