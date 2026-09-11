New Zealand Revamps Squad for Final Test Against South Africa

In a strategic move ahead of the final test against South Africa, New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has reintroduced flyhalf Richie Mo'unga into the lineup, marking his first test since the 2023 World Cup final. Mo'unga takes over the playmaker role from Ruben Love, reflecting a significant shift in strategy as the team confronts a formidable South African side.

Rennie has also named Codie Taylor as captain, emphasizing experience amid a squad hit by injuries. The leadership change follows the departure of Ardie Savea owing to a shoulder injury. In addition, considerable adjustments have been made in the forward pack, including Ethan de Groot's return from concussion.

As the All Blacks prepare for their clash at M&T Bank Stadium, key changes indicate New Zealand's strategic focus. With South Africa leading the series 2-1, Rennie acknowledges the importance of this final match in reshaping future prospects, showcasing revamped tactics and renewed determination.