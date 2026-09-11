Brock Purdy Shines in Landmark NFL Game Down Under

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. With a standout performance, Purdy threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers were warmly received in Melbourne, while the Rams struggled with jet lag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:19 IST
Brock Purdy Shines in Landmark NFL Game Down Under

Brock Purdy delivered a remarkable performance, propelling the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams. This historic NFL regular-season game, the first in Australia, saw Purdy throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, capturing the admiration of over 100,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, failed to secure a touchdown, leading to his substitution late in the fourth quarter. The event marked a significant international presence for the NFL, drawing comparisons to their 2005 game in Mexico City, which holds the record for the highest attendance.

The 49ers acclimated to Melbourne a week ahead, earning local fans' favor. In contrast, the Rams, arriving a day before the event, may reconsider their strategy after a lackluster performance. San Francisco's victory further cements coach Kyle Shanahan's successful track record against Rams' coach Sean McVay, now standing at 12-7.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026