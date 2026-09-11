Navigating the Strait: Shifts in Maritime Traffic Amid Regional Tensions

The number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz dropped significantly on Thursday, falling to seven compared to 11 the previous day, according to preliminary ship-tracking data released on Friday. This figure is notably lower than the 10-day average of 15.

Of the seven vessels, two Panamax ships exited the strait, with one carrying fertilizer and the other traveling without cargo, as per data from ship tracker Kpler. Five vessels entered the strait, including a Panamax with dry bulk cargo, Handysize vessels carrying steel and grains, a medium-range tanker with petroleum products, and a Supramax vessel with dry bulk cargo.

Additionally, two QatarEnergy-linked vessels, the Al Ghashamiya and the Al Daayen, were seen inside the Strait of Hormuz, after being outside the waterway on September 6 and 3, respectively. Another vessel, Al Marrouna, had exited the strait this week, marking the first known LNG shipment aboard a Qatar-linked tanker since July. Amid these movements, regional geopolitical tensions remain high, particularly with recent developments in the Red Sea and the U.S. blockade affecting Iranian shipping.