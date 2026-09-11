South Korea's $350 Billion U.S. Investment: Bridging Nations with Business

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced progress in talks over a $350 billion investment commitment to the U.S., aiming to ensure joint benefits while maintaining commercial logic. Discussions focus on profitability, nondiscrimination against foreign firms, and regulatory challenges in tech and economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:00 IST
South Korea's $350 Billion U.S. Investment: Bridging Nations with Business
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South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook confirmed significant progress on a $350 billion investment commitment to the United States, citing ongoing talks that could set a precedent for future cooperation between the two nations.

Han emphasized the importance of mutual benefits and commercial viability, particularly at a recent American Chamber of Commerce event in Korea. According to Han, the initial project must deliver visible advantages to both countries, echoing sentiments that such investments should not be one-sided.

Meanwhile, regulatory concerns loom as U.S. tech firms express apprehension over South Korea's business climate, further complicating discussions. Addressing these, Han reiterated Seoul's stance against discriminating based on nationality and highlighted efforts to ease foreign investments through regulatory reviews and AI-driven insights.

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