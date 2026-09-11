Royal Delay: Najib's Clemency Bid Creates Political Tensions

Malaysia's king postponed a decision on Najib Razak's clemency bid related to his conviction in a financial scandal. The delay strains political relations, with Najib remaining a pivotal yet controversial figure in Malaysian politics. This decision could impact the dynamics within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:41 IST
Royal Delay: Najib's Clemency Bid Creates Political Tensions
Najib Razak

In a significant political development, Malaysia's king has deferred the decision regarding former premier Najib Razak's new clemency bid. This request pertains to his conviction in a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal linked to the 1MDB state fund.

King Sultan Ibrahim chaired Friday's pardons board meeting, pardoning 65 inmates, yet opted to delay Najib's case to the board's next session. Despite his largely ceremonial role, the king holds the constitutional power to grant pardons at his discretion.

The postponement of this high-profile case deepens the political divide within Malaysia, particularly affecting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition. Najib, who remains a contentious figure, continues to exert influence within the United Malays National Organisation, a key player in Anwar's government.

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