Diplomatic Talks: Gulf Ministers and Iran's Strategic Meeting

Gulf foreign ministers are scheduled to meet with their Iranian counterpart in Oman to discuss a temporary agreement for managing shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The meeting, driven by Oman and Iran's collaborative efforts, will be held in the coastal city of Salalah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:48 IST
Diplomatic Talks: Gulf Ministers and Iran's Strategic Meeting
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In a diplomatic move, Gulf foreign ministers plan to convene with their Iranian counterpart, signaling a concerted effort by Oman and Iran to foster a temporary agreement overseeing maritime activity in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The Financial Times reported this development on Friday, underscoring the geopolitical significance of the talks.

The meeting is slated to take place on Monday in Salalah, a coastal city in Oman, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in managing tensions in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. The report sourced this information from two individuals with direct knowledge of the ongoing negotiations.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of this reported meeting, illustrating the fluid nature of international diplomacy and the challenges of corroborating high-level discussions involving multiple nations.

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