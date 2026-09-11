Elena Rybakina's Resilient Run: Dethroning Sabalenka at the U.S. Open

Elena Rybakina overcame Coco Gauff in a thrilling U.S. Open semi-final, setting the stage for a showdown against Aryna Sabalenka. Rybakina's resilience and tactical prowess secured her a chance to claim the world number one spot, potentially denying Sabalenka's third consecutive title in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:21 IST
Elena Rybakina's Resilient Run: Dethroning Sabalenka at the U.S. Open
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina showcased her strength and determination as she triumphed over Coco Gauff with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping U.S. Open semi-final. The match saw Rybakina secure a place in the final against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, keeping her sights set on a third Grand Slam title.

Gauff initially took the lead, fueled by the support of an enthusiastic audience, which included Michelle Obama. Despite nerves, Rybakina regrouped after the first set, expressing relief and respect for Gauff's capabilities. Rybakina's strategic adjustments in the second set enabled her to level the match and quell the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The final set demonstrated Rybakina's control and power, as she gained a decisive break to lead 5-3. Although Gauff attempted a comeback, Rybakina held firm, breaking Gauff's serve to claim victory. This result, combined with Jessica Pegula's earlier defeat, marks the first year since 2006 without an American woman in a Grand Slam final.

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