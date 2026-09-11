Revving Up: Indian Racing Festival 2026 Set to Thrill with F4 and IRL

The Indian Racing Festival 2026 kicks off in September, featuring six F4 Championship rounds and four Racing League events across India, culminating in a street-racing debut in Navi Mumbai. With participants from eight nationalities, the festival aims to enhance India's motorsport scene and nurture future racing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:29 IST
Revving Up: Indian Racing Festival 2026 Set to Thrill with F4 and IRL
F4 Indian Championship set to flag off 2026 Indian Racing Festival. (Photo: IRF). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is gearing up for an exciting 2026 season, as the F4 Indian Championship launches its campaign at Coimbatore's Kari Motor Speedway on September 12-13. This season features six rounds of F4 and four rounds of the Indian Racing League (IRL), with the grand finale set for Navi Mumbai's street circuit in December.

The FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship offers homegrown and international drivers a platform to compete, gain experience, and earn Super Licence points. Meanwhile, the Indian Racing League kicks off in October at Chennai's Madras International Circuit, featuring teams like Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru and Kolkata Royal Tigers, sponsored by stars like Kichcha Sudeep and Sourav Ganguly.

RPPL Chairman Akhilesh Reddy emphasizes the growth of Indian motorsport, with an emphasis on diversity and innovation. With support from sponsors like JK Tyre and Bisleri, Indian F4 and IRL continue to engage fans, showcasing the blend of emerging and seasoned driving talent across India's iconic racing venues.

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