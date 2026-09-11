India Unfazed by Final Opponent: Confidence High for T20 Asia Cup Clash

India's women's cricket team remains confident ahead of the T20 Asia Cup final, regardless of their opponent. All-rounder Deepti Sharma emphasizes the team's strategy to excel collectively. India's path to the final included a significant win against Bangladesh, with key performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:56 IST
India Unfazed by Final Opponent: Confidence High for T20 Asia Cup Clash
Deepti Sharma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an assured display of confidence, India's women's cricket team remains unfazed by their prospective opponents in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final, all set to unfold on Sunday. All-rounder Deepti Sharma emphasized India's strategy of preparedness regardless of facing either Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka. India's track record is impressive, having secured a spot in the final for the sixth consecutive time by triumphing over Bangladesh in the semi-final clash.

During the post-match press conference, Sharma articulated the team's ethos, "The team doesn't take any opponent lightly, be it Sri Lanka or Pakistan." India previously dismantled Pakistan in the group stage, and a rematch in the final is plausible. Regardless, Sri Lanka could pose a challenge as the reigning champions. India intends to scrutinize the Pakistan-Sri Lanka semi-final to refine their strategy in anticipation of the title decider.

Sharma's dominance was pivotal in quelling Bangladesh's challenge, as India exploited spin to steer to a 40-run victory. Her 3/26 figures underscored India's bowling prowess. With key contributions from Shafali Verma, who scored 64 runs, and other fighters, India posted a competitive total. Despite fielding lapses, Sharma expressed confidence in the team's preparation, underscoring that the all-round efforts remain their core strength. As the lead wicket-taker of the tournament, Sharma's belief in contributing across both batting and bowling heightens India's prospects in the ultimate clash.

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