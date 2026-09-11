Imran Tahir's Timeless Triumph: Son's Motivation Fuels Historic Five-Wicket Haul

Imran Tahir, at 47, credited his son for inspiring him to continue playing cricket, as he led Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory against St Lucia Kings with a record-breaking five-wicket haul. Tahir's relentless passion and dedication exemplify the enduring spirit of sportsmanship in the Caribbean Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:19 IST
Imran Tahir's Timeless Triumph: Son's Motivation Fuels Historic Five-Wicket Haul
Imran Tahir. (Photo: @CPL/X). Image Credit: ANI

In an inspiring turn of events, 47-year-old Imran Tahir achieved a historic milestone, becoming the oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket during a match at Providence on September 9. Leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory over the St Lucia Kings, Tahir credited his son for being his source of motivation.

As captain of the Amazon Warriors, Tahir delivered his best-ever T20 figures of 4-0-17-5, demonstrating his enduring skill and passion even in his late forties. The spinner openly acknowledged that his son plays a pivotal role in keeping his cricket dream alive, often encouraging him to play 'one more year.'

Tahir's consistent performances reflect his dedication to the sport, setting an example for aspiring cricketers worldwide. Despite personal achievements, Tahir prioritizes team success, emphasizing the importance of strategy and fan support as they prepare for their clash against Trinbago Knight Riders on September 11.

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