BCCI Seeks Head of Sports Science and Medicine for Centre of Excellence

The BCCI is recruiting for a Head of Sports Science and Medicine at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The role involves providing strategic direction, managing teams, and collaborating with coaches to enhance player support programmes. Focus areas include player welfare, injury prevention, and fostering innovation in sports science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:40 IST
BCCI Seeks Head of Sports Science and Medicine for Centre of Excellence
Board of Control for Cricket in India logo (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the hunt for a new Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This pivotal role requires the selected candidate to offer strategic and operational guidance to BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine services, enveloping both its elite cricket and CoE programmes, as per an official BCCI release.

Tasked with managing the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE), and Team India S&C, the individual will closely collaborate with National and CoE coaches, Cricket Education entities, and other performance specialists. The aim is to craft integrated support programmes crucial for Indian players, with a spotlight on their welfare, injury prevention, rehabilitation, physical development, research innovations, and the assimilation of cutting-edge technologies.

The position entails shaping and executing the strategic outlook, objectives, and operational framework of the BCCI's Sports Science and Medicine division. This includes clinical governance, service provision, risk management, and safeguarding player welfare. Oversight of injury prevention, player recovery, development, and wellness management programmes falls under this role, alongside performance benchmarking, quality control, research innovation, and fostering partnerships with renowned sports and medical institutions.

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