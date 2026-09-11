Hull City Forward Sorba Thomas Unharmed in Shocking Car Flip

Hull City forward Sorba Thomas was involved in a car accident near the team's training ground. Despite his vehicle flipping over, Thomas emerged unscathed. Images of the incident went viral, leading the club to confirm Thomas's safety in a statement. Hull City faces Chelsea in an upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:02 IST
Hull City Forward Sorba Thomas Unharmed in Shocking Car Flip

Hull City's forward, Sorba Thomas, was recently involved in a dramatic car accident near the club's Cottingham training ground that left his vehicle overturned. Despite the severity of the incident, Thomas walked away without a scratch, as confirmed by the club's statement on Friday.

The accident garnered significant attention after images of Thomas's vehicle, flipped over with shattered glass scattered across the narrow street, surfaced on social media. The club moved swiftly to assure fans that their player had not sustained any injuries.

Currently placed third in the league standings, Hull City is set to face Chelsea on Saturday, continuing their campaign after the close call.

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