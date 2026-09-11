Hull City Fined for Discriminatory Chants During FA Cup Match

Hull City has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association due to discriminatory chanting from its spectators during their FA Cup match against Chelsea in February, the governing body announced on Friday. The club faced scrutiny after it failed to curb offensive chants, prompting a formal action plan.

The FA's statement alleged that Hull City failed to prevent its fans from using offensive language, referencing sexual orientation. The inappropriate chanting occurred during the first half of the game despite repeated warnings through the public address system.

Further announcements in the second half confirmed that action was taken, culminating in several arrests. Hull City has admitted to the charges and is now bound to implement corrective measures.