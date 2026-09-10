Yash Thakur Replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20I and Asian Games Squads

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a crucial change to the national cricket squads for upcoming events, naming Vidarbha's Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana. The decision follows Rana's unfortunate rectus femoris strain sustained during a practice match on September 7.

Thakur, who is 27, recently made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe, swiftly making an impact by claiming four wickets in just two matches. His domestic track record is impressive, with 81 wickets in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

In the IPL, Thakur has played 22 matches, taking 27 wickets, beginning with the Lucknow Super Giants and later joining the Punjab Kings. With Thakur now onboard, India will face Afghanistan in the T20I series and gear up for the Asian Games under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.