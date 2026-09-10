Yash Thakur Replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20I and Asian Games Squads

Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur is set to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20I line-up against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games due to Rana's injury. The decision, announced by BCCI, comes after Rana's rectus femoris strain, paving the way for Thakur's increased international involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:53 IST
Yash Thakur Replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20I and Asian Games Squads
Indian fast-bowler Yash Thakur (Photo/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a crucial change to the national cricket squads for upcoming events, naming Vidarbha's Yash Thakur as a replacement for Harshit Rana. The decision follows Rana's unfortunate rectus femoris strain sustained during a practice match on September 7.

Thakur, who is 27, recently made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe, swiftly making an impact by claiming four wickets in just two matches. His domestic track record is impressive, with 81 wickets in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

In the IPL, Thakur has played 22 matches, taking 27 wickets, beginning with the Lucknow Super Giants and later joining the Punjab Kings. With Thakur now onboard, India will face Afghanistan in the T20I series and gear up for the Asian Games under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

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