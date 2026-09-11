Modi and Pezeshkian: A Diplomatic Dialogue for Maritime Safety

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on crucial issues such as maritime safety and regional peace. The meeting took place in New Delhi, ahead of the highly anticipated BRICS summit.

During the talks, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce. He underscored the need to ensure the safety and well-being of seafarers, a point of mutual interest for both nations, according to a statement by India's foreign ministry.

Furthermore, the conversation revolved around the necessity for ongoing efforts to achieve enduring peace and stability in the region. The leaders' meeting signifies a collaborative approach to addressing shared challenges and fostering international cooperation.