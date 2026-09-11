Global Bond Market Breathers Amid U.S. Inflation Insights

The global bond market experienced a brief respite following a U.S. inflation report that aligned with economist predictions, alleviating fears of imminent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent initiated a rare buyback of Treasury securities to enhance market stability, yet investor concerns over fiscal deficits and landmark debt levels remain.

Oil prices fluctuated sharply due to geopolitical tensions, impacting broader market conditions. Rising yields, prompted by inflation and monetary policies, continue to pressure borrowing costs and influence economic growth.