India Eyes Tech Future: Microsoft and India Forge AI Path Forward

In a significant step towards reinforcing India's position as a burgeoning tech hub, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently convened with Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, to deliberate on expanding data center capacity and propelling the India AI Mission. The meeting underscored India's growing appeal as a global tech investment destination, Goyal's office noted on social media platform X.

This dialogue aligns with Microsoft's ambitious plans unveiled in December 2025 to inject a substantial USD 17.5 billion into India's cloud and AI infrastructure from 2026 to 2029. With a previous commitment of USD 3 billion, this investment will focus on enhancing cloud operations and skilling initiatives. The tech giant has already broadened its data center reach, marking the launch of the India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad, elevating its Indian operational cloud regions to four.

The discussions gain further relevance amidst the rollout of the IndiaAI Mission, a government-approved initiative with a budget of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, aimed at nurturing a robust AI ecosystem. This mission intends to bolster national AI computing capacity substantially, facilitating startups and researchers. Simultaneously, Minister Goyal also engaged in economic discussions with Uruguay to bolster trade ties and advance India's partnership with MERCOSUR, reaffirming India's strategic global engagements.