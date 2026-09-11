India Eyes Tech Future: Microsoft and India Forge AI Path Forward

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Microsoft India's President to bolster India's AI infrastructure and data centers. Microsoft plans a $17.5 billion investment from 2026-2029. Discussions coincide with national initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission, which aims to enhance AI tech across startups, education, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:37 IST
India Eyes Tech Future: Microsoft and India Forge AI Path Forward
Piyush Goyal meets Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok (Photo/X@PiyushGoyalOffc). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant step towards reinforcing India's position as a burgeoning tech hub, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently convened with Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, to deliberate on expanding data center capacity and propelling the India AI Mission. The meeting underscored India's growing appeal as a global tech investment destination, Goyal's office noted on social media platform X.

This dialogue aligns with Microsoft's ambitious plans unveiled in December 2025 to inject a substantial USD 17.5 billion into India's cloud and AI infrastructure from 2026 to 2029. With a previous commitment of USD 3 billion, this investment will focus on enhancing cloud operations and skilling initiatives. The tech giant has already broadened its data center reach, marking the launch of the India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad, elevating its Indian operational cloud regions to four.

The discussions gain further relevance amidst the rollout of the IndiaAI Mission, a government-approved initiative with a budget of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, aimed at nurturing a robust AI ecosystem. This mission intends to bolster national AI computing capacity substantially, facilitating startups and researchers. Simultaneously, Minister Goyal also engaged in economic discussions with Uruguay to bolster trade ties and advance India's partnership with MERCOSUR, reaffirming India's strategic global engagements.

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