India's Largest Indoor Cricket Facility Unveiled in Assam

A state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility, one of India's largest, was inaugurated in North Guwahati, Assam. Featuring advanced training and fitness amenities, it promises year-round access for players. Honorary BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized its role in developing Assam's future cricket talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 21:23 IST
India's Largest Indoor Cricket Facility Unveiled in Assam
ACA Cricket Academy unveils indoor cricket facility in Assam (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant boost to cricketing infrastructure in Assam, one of India’s largest indoor cricket facilities has been inaugurated at the ACA Cricket Academy in Fulung, North Guwahati. This modern facility aims to provide players with year-round training, player development, and fitness and recovery solutions, enhancing the cricketing landscape of the state.

The facility, sprawling over approximately 17,000 square feet, offers nine state-of-the-art wickets, including four spin and five seam wickets, each laid with imported Uniturf surfaces. It also includes male and female changing rooms equipped with ice bath facilities to aid player recovery post-training.

A 1,500-square-foot gymnasium and dedicated recovery facilities, such as a sauna and steam room, complement this setup. Additionally, a dedicated physiotherapy center supports player rehabilitation and injury management. The new facility, inaugurated by Honorary BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, promises to aid in the holistic development of Assam’s budding cricketers, offering exhaustive training and physiotherapy resources under one roof.

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