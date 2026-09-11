Ireland Eyes Fintech-India Synergy at Global Fest 2026

Ireland is positioning itself as a strategic hub for fintech collaboration with India, emphasizing digital payments and AI. At the Global FinTech Fest 2026, Consul General Patrick Duffy highlights opportunities for partnerships and innovations between the two nations, anticipating economic growth through technology convergence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:13 IST
Ireland Eyes Fintech-India Synergy at Global Fest 2026
Consul General of Ireland Patrick Duffy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the Global FinTech Fest 2026, Ireland marked its intent to become a strategic hub for collaboration with India in financial services and technology. Consul General Patrick Duffy highlighted the promising fusion of digital payments and artificial intelligence as avenues to strengthen these bilateral ties.

Duffy underscored the significance of fintech to Ireland, mentioning an eagerness to engage with Indian and global partners. The convergence of financial services and technology presents new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, he noted, echoing sentiments of the event.

Beyond fintech, Duffy anticipates the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will bolster economic relations further. He cited the ongoing dialogue and potential for significant partnerships at an upcoming AI Summit in Ireland, pointing to a future ripe with cross-border cooperation.

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