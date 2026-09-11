BRICS: A Rising Global Powerhouse Amid Economic Shifts

South African President Ramaphosa highlights BRICS as a pivotal forum amid global economic changes. Emphasizing its large demographic and economic influence, Ramaphosa calls for deeper cooperation among members to foster a resilient and inclusive future. The expanded BRICS seeks to enhance global trade and technology partnerships while addressing climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:15 IST
BRICS: A Rising Global Powerhouse Amid Economic Shifts
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa underscored the growing importance of the BRICS forum on Friday, citing its expansive demographic and economic influence within the global arena. The BRICS nations, now encompassing half of the world's population and commanding 40% of global GDP, present a formidable presence on the global stage.

Speaking amidst an era of transformative global trade and investment shifts, Ramaphosa emphasized the critical role of enhanced economic cooperation among BRICS members. He pointed to the BRICS Business Council, initiated during South Africa's 2013 presidency, as a testament to the indispensable contribution of the private sector in driving economic partnerships within the grouping.

Ramaphosa, reflecting on the dynamic changes reshaping the world economy, urged BRICS countries to seize the opportunity to create a more resilient, diversified, and inclusive economic landscape for the Global South. He stressed the need to advance beyond traditional trading patterns and foster deeper, productive interconnections among the member nations' economies.

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