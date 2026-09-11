Tripura CM Advocates Youth-Led Blood Donation Movement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the significance of voluntary blood donation, calling it a hallmark of humanity. He urged the state's youth to spearhead the blood donation movement, which he described as becoming ingrained in the local culture. 'More people should engage in blood donation initiatives,' Saha stated, as reported by the Tripura CMO.

During an event at the Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre, where he unveiled statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda, CM Saha lauded both figures as paragons of patriotism and humanity. The event, which featured a blood donation camp organized by the Tripura Sports Council, was a testament to these ideals.

Saha linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives to the visionary ideals of Vivekananda and Netaji. He expressed that societal progress depends on the personal and collective adoption of these principles. Furthermore, he stressed that increasing youth involvement in sports and social activities would support the creation of a drug-free Tripura, augmented by Modi's emphasis on yoga for physical and mental fortitude.