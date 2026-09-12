Root's Triumph: England Sweep Pakistan for Series Victory

Joe Root's stellar performance guided England to a comprehensive 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan. His unbeaten 62 helped England chase down a target of 130, concluding the third test with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

Despite early setbacks, including loss of openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay, Root's experience shone through. He narrowly escaped dismissal when bowled by a no-ball from Mohammad Ali, and edged the ball safely between slips later. Root’s 110th innings of 50 or more in test cricket was vital in this triumph.

England's pace attack, led by Ollie Robinson's 21 wickets, proved too formidable for Pakistan. As England prepares for a tougher challenge against South Africa, their squad remains strong, though batting consistency needs focus. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces rebuilding after a challenging tour marred by significant team changes.