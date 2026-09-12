Root's Triumph: England Sweep Pakistan for Series Victory

England secured a decisive 3-0 series victory over Pakistan, thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 62 runs. Despite early challenges, England's strategic play and Root's experience sealed their win in the third test at Edgbaston. The series marked a return to form under interim coach Marcus Trescothick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:01 IST
Root's Triumph: England Sweep Pakistan for Series Victory
Joe Root

Joe Root's stellar performance guided England to a comprehensive 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan. His unbeaten 62 helped England chase down a target of 130, concluding the third test with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

Despite early setbacks, including loss of openers Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay, Root's experience shone through. He narrowly escaped dismissal when bowled by a no-ball from Mohammad Ali, and edged the ball safely between slips later. Root’s 110th innings of 50 or more in test cricket was vital in this triumph.

England's pace attack, led by Ollie Robinson's 21 wickets, proved too formidable for Pakistan. As England prepares for a tougher challenge against South Africa, their squad remains strong, though batting consistency needs focus. Pakistan, on the other hand, faces rebuilding after a challenging tour marred by significant team changes.

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