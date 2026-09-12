Joe Root's Unyielding Leadership Seals Series Sweep for England

In Birmingham, England secured a triumphant 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan at Edgbaston, led by captain Joe Root's stellar 62-run performance. Despite an early setback with Ben Duckett's dismissal, Root's unwavering leadership saw England cross the target of 130 runs with ease.

Root narrowly escaped dismissal at 23, a turning point as he deftly guided England to their first series win in 19 months. Jordan Cox's steadfast performance with an unbeaten 59 further solidified the team's victory.

As Pakistan reflected on their shortcomings, captain Babar Azam acknowledged valuable experiences gained by his younger players. England, now focused on the upcoming challenge against South Africa, will look to maintain momentum with a reinvigorated squad.