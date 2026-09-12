Joe Root's Unyielding Leadership Seals Series Sweep for England

Joe Root led England to a 3-0 series triumph against Pakistan with an unbeaten 62 during a tumultuous match at Edgbaston. Despite early losses, England secured victory on the fourth day. Root praised Pakistan's resilience, while Pakistan's captain reflected on missed opportunities and future potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:33 IST
Joe Root's Unyielding Leadership Seals Series Sweep for England
Joe Root

In Birmingham, England secured a triumphant 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan at Edgbaston, led by captain Joe Root's stellar 62-run performance. Despite an early setback with Ben Duckett's dismissal, Root's unwavering leadership saw England cross the target of 130 runs with ease.

Root narrowly escaped dismissal at 23, a turning point as he deftly guided England to their first series win in 19 months. Jordan Cox's steadfast performance with an unbeaten 59 further solidified the team's victory.

As Pakistan reflected on their shortcomings, captain Babar Azam acknowledged valuable experiences gained by his younger players. England, now focused on the upcoming challenge against South Africa, will look to maintain momentum with a reinvigorated squad.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026