Iraq-Iran Collaborate on Border Drone Platforms Investigation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has consented to a collaborative inquiry with Iran concerning newly found drone launch platforms at the Iraq-Iran border, according to a statement released on Saturday by the prime minister’s office.

The investigation will delve into the circumstances behind the platforms' discovery near the border, which were allegedly used for launching attacks on the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline, as stated in the official release.

The move signifies Baghdad's commitment to regional security and aims to foster transparency and cooperation between Iraq and Iran amidst escalating tensions in the region.