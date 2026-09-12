Iraq-Iran Collaborate on Border Drone Platforms Investigation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi is cooperating with Iran in investigating drone launch platforms discovered near their shared border. These platforms have reportedly been used to attack Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. The joint investigation aims to uncover the circumstances behind these alarming developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:34 IST
Iraq-Iran Collaborate on Border Drone Platforms Investigation

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has consented to a collaborative inquiry with Iran concerning newly found drone launch platforms at the Iraq-Iran border, according to a statement released on Saturday by the prime minister’s office.

The investigation will delve into the circumstances behind the platforms' discovery near the border, which were allegedly used for launching attacks on the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline, as stated in the official release.

The move signifies Baghdad's commitment to regional security and aims to foster transparency and cooperation between Iraq and Iran amidst escalating tensions in the region.

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