World Highlights: A Dynamic Play on Global Fronts

The world stage is bustling with pivotal developments. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Delhi for the BRICS summit, where leaders aim to discuss critical global issues, marking Xi's first visit to India in seven years amidst attempts to mend Sino-Indian ties.

In Syria, the government's private airport project has stirred controversy, feared to impact mass grave sites and infringe on land rights. Meanwhile, a weapon storage facility fire in Bulgaria points to possible sabotage, as tensions ramp up over regional military activities.

Global security concerns also spotlight North Korea's recent missile tests, while a hidden Mexican crypto farm reveals cartel involvement. In energy, the White House considers using the Defense Production Act to boost oil refining in response to price hikes over Middle East conflicts.