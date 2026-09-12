US Politics: Trump's Allies, Controversies, and Economic Factors

The US political landscape is characterized by tension as prosecutors resign, inflation concerns persist, and controversies surrounding Trump unfold. A significant investigation into Trump's past obstacles is generating uncertainty. Simultaneously, economic indicators point to potential interest rate hikes, while legal challenges against Republican initiatives and Trump's policies continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:29 IST
US Politics: Trump's Allies, Controversies, and Economic Factors
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The political scene in the United States remains highly charged, with elements related to former President Donald Trump's actions at the forefront. A U.S. prosecutor linked to investigations into Trump's alleged victimization by a conspiracy has resigned, leaving a cloud over ongoing inquiries into Trump opponents.

In economic developments, rising gasoline prices are leading to increased consumer costs, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve may opt for an interest rate hike. They aim to control inflation, which remains a critical issue for policymakers monitoring key inflation indicators.

Meanwhile, legal matters draw attention, including the U.S. Supreme Court's impediment to a Republican-drawn congressional map, and a federal judge's block on Trump-related job questionnaire policies. These moves are reflective of the continuous legal and political obstacles the former administration and GOP face.

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