US Politics: Trump's Allies, Controversies, and Economic Factors

The political scene in the United States remains highly charged, with elements related to former President Donald Trump's actions at the forefront. A U.S. prosecutor linked to investigations into Trump's alleged victimization by a conspiracy has resigned, leaving a cloud over ongoing inquiries into Trump opponents.

In economic developments, rising gasoline prices are leading to increased consumer costs, reinforcing the belief that the Federal Reserve may opt for an interest rate hike. They aim to control inflation, which remains a critical issue for policymakers monitoring key inflation indicators.

Meanwhile, legal matters draw attention, including the U.S. Supreme Court's impediment to a Republican-drawn congressional map, and a federal judge's block on Trump-related job questionnaire policies. These moves are reflective of the continuous legal and political obstacles the former administration and GOP face.