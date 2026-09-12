Norris Secures Pole in Spanish Grand Prix Showdown
Lando Norris claimed pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix held at Madrid's new Formula One circuit, joined by championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the front row. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton completed the top four, showcasing thrilling competition among the top teams.
In a thrilling qualifying session at Madrid's new Formula One circuit, McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris secured the pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.
Joining Norris on the front row is Mercedes' 20-year-old championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, showcasing his formidable talent among seasoned competitors. Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four qualifiers in a hotly contested session.
The grid promises an electrifying race as top drivers vie for supremacy in the latest installment of the Formula One saga.
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