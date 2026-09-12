Lando Norris Stuns with Pole Position at Spanish Grand Prix

In a stunning display of driving prowess, Lando Norris captured pole position at the new Madring circuit for the Spanish Grand Prix, leaving fans in awe. The McLaren driver recorded a blistering lap time of 1:31.824, edging out Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds.

Norris's extraordinary performance ensured him the top grid spot and was described by him as one of the best laps of his career. Antonelli, the 20-year-old championship leader, joined Norris on the front row, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen securing third and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton fourth.

The qualifying session featured intense competition, with Norris initially placing sixth after the first flying laps. However, his final lap showcased precision and skill, clinching his 19th career pole and third of the season. The race promises thrilling battles, with other top contenders lining up for Sunday’s showdown.