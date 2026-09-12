Enric Mas Poised for Historic Vuelta Victory

Enric Mas is set for an overall victory at the Vuelta a España after a strong performance on the penultimate stage. Maintaining a 1:37 minute lead over Primoz Roglic, Mas looks to be the first Spanish winner since 2011. Mikel Landa celebrated a stage win for the home nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 21:19 IST
Enric Mas Poised for Historic Vuelta Victory

Enric Mas is on the verge of securing an overall victory in the Vuelta a España following a resilient display on the penultimate stage in Sierra Nevada on Saturday. The 31-year-old Movistar rider remained firm against the attacks of Primoz Roglic, Felix Gall, and Richard Carapaz.

Despite the steep 9-km ascension to Collado del Alguacil, Mas maintained his composure, safeguarding a lead of one minute 37 seconds over Roglic after 19 stages. With only the final, ceremonial ride around Granada left, Mas is poised to become Spain's first rider to claim the Vuelta title since Alberto Contador in 2011.

In addition, veteran cyclist Mikel Landa from Soudal–Quick-Step contributed to a successful day for Spanish cycling by taking the stage victory, marking his first triumph in seven years.

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