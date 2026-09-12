Against the Tide: Charlotte Rose Makes History at ILCA 6 Women's World Championship

In a historic turn of events at the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship in Dublin Bay, American sailor Charlotte Rose captured the title, becoming the first non-European winner since 2006. Demonstrating exceptional skill in challenging conditions, Rose accumulated 23 points after finishing second and sixth in the final series of races.

Belgium's Emma Plasschaert and Denmark's Anna Munch completed the podium in second and third place with 28 and 34 points, respectively. Rose's victory celebration was as noteworthy as her performance, as she deliberately capsized her boat to mark the occasion.

"I just couldn't believe it," Rose expressed, overwhelmed with emotion. Planning to toast her victory, she cheerfully mentioned with a smile, "I'm going to have a Guinness!"