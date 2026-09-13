Elena Rybakina: A Surprising U.S. Open Triumph Against All Odds

Elena Rybakina's victory at the U.S. Open was a delightful surprise, as she emerged from New York not only as the champion but also as the new world number one. Her journey seemed uncertain after an ankle injury cast doubts on her participation.

The Kazakh athlete turned doubts into triumph, orchestrating a series of victories that included former champions Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff before defeating Aryna Sabalenka for the trophy. Rybakina's resolute spirit and skill led to this memorable win, despite a lack of preparation time.

Rybakina expressed her heartfelt thanks to fans, becoming more enamored with New York after this win. Her earlier achievements this season include her Australian Open win and a runner-up finish in Toronto, cementing her status as a top contender in the tennis world.