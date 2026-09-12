Solberg Shines Amid Muddy Battle at Rally Chile

Toyota's Oliver Solberg leads Rally Chile after the first day, with teammate Elfyn Evans close behind. Rain transformed the gravel roads into mud, affecting race conditions. Evans remains focused, retaining a modest lead in the championship standings, while Hyundai and Toyota drivers maintain competitive positions as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 03:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 03:27 IST
Solberg Shines Amid Muddy Battle at Rally Chile
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Oliver Solberg of Toyota emerged as the leader after a rainy first day at Rally Chile. The unexpected weather transformed gravel routes into muddy tracks, leveling the playing field for Solberg, who skillfully navigated the conditions to secure a lead of 10.1 seconds over his world championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans.

Evans, the first to tackle the challenging terrain, found solace in the wet conditions after multiple dry rallies. Showing promise, he leads in the standings by 20 points over Finnish teammate Sami Pajari. Despite finishing second, Evans remains optimistic, acknowledging the rally's duration ahead.

The competition remains fierce, with Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux in third place, and Toyota’s reigning champion Sebastien Ogier maintaining close pursuit. Notably, Takamoto Katsuta faced difficulties, veering off-road at the onset, but other Toyota and Hyundai rivals forge ahead in this gripping rally event.

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