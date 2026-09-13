Enric Mas Claims Historic Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Enric Mas emerged victorious in the Vuelta a Espana, securing his first Grand Tour win and becoming the first Spaniard since 2014 to do so. He claimed victory after a challenging penultimate stage, ultimately finishing ahead of Primoz Roglic and Felix Gall. Tobias Johannessen won the final stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:41 IST
Enric Mas Claims Historic Victory at Vuelta a Espana
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In a triumphant finish, Movistar's Enric Mas claimed victory at the Vuelta a Espana, securing his first Grand Tour title and becoming the first Spanish winner since Alberto Contador in 2014. The win marked a significant achievement for Mas, who had previously finished as a runner-up three times in the same race.

The decisive moment came during the penultimate stage in the arduous Sierra Nevada mountains, where Mas built a substantial lead. By the time the riders reached the ceremonial final stage in Granada, Mas was assured of his victory, finishing 2 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Primoz Roglic.

Meanwhile, Tobias Johannessen of Uno-X Mobility sealed victory in the final stage, outpacing competitors Alessandro Romele and Ramses Debruyne. The closing ceremony saw Mas crossing the line alongside his teammates, celebrating his victory on home soil amid a cheering crowd.

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