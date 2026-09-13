Kimi Antonelli's Triumph at Madrid Energizes Formula One Championship

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli clinched victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, held at Madrid's new circuit, boosting his lead in the Formula One championship. Despite Lando Norris's early advantage, a strategically timed virtual safety car helped Antonelli overtake, securing his eighth win of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:41 IST
Kimi Antonelli's Triumph at Madrid Energizes Formula One Championship
Mercedes

Mercedes's rising star, Kimi Antonelli, clinched a pivotal victory at the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's new circuit, taking a significant step towards the Formula One championship title. Antonelli's win came after a virtual safety car gave him a strategic edge, leaving McLaren's Lando Norris, who led initially, in third place.

Despite Antonelli starting second on the grid, the Italian capitalized on the VSC on lap 15 to make a swift pit stop, thwarting Norris's pole-sitter advantage. This eighth win of his season extends his lead over fellow Mercedes driver George Russell to 81 points after 14 rounds.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, while reigning champion Norris managed third. Mercedes now leads with 503 points in the constructor's race, ahead of the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

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