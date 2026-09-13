Injuries and Triumphs: Key NFL Updates Amid Action-Packed Sports Day

The latest U.S. sports reports provide a roundup of NFL player injuries and expectations, including Joey Porter Jr.'s anticipated absence in Week 1, Rams' Myles Garrett heading for knee surgery, and 49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling's month-long sidelined recovery. In baseball, the Orioles' Kyle Bradish is likely ending his season, and the White Sox's amateur scouting director resigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:43 IST
Injuries and Triumphs: Key NFL Updates Amid Action-Packed Sports Day
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In a flurry of sports updates, several NFL player injuries take the spotlight, impacting major teams as the season unfolds. Steelers' cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is expected to miss Week 1 due to a back injury amid ongoing contract talks.

Meanwhile, Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams is set to undergo knee surgery, adding him to the injured reserve list, while the San Francisco 49ers' De'Zhaun Stribling faces a month away from the field following an ankle injury.

Away from the NFL, MLB sees changes with Kyle Bradish of the Orioles likely ending his season due to a health issue, and the Chicago White Sox facing upheaval as their amateur scouting director resigns amid allegations. The sporting world remains dynamic with constant shifts and developments.

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