Speeding Athletics into the Future: Coe's Vision for Youth Engagement

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has emphasized the need for athletics to evolve with a faster pace to capture the interests of younger spectators. Speaking at the conclusion of the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, Coe highlighted the event’s success in quickening the tempo of the sport.

This new competition format was praised for its compressed schedule and large prize fund, including $150,000 for winners, which Coe believes helps sustain athletes’ careers. Athletes competing in national uniforms also notably increased viewer engagement, according to Coe, who stresses the importance of national representation.

Criticism remains regarding the exclusion of some events, but Coe insists that the format is flexible and evolving. The participation of renowned athletes such as Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles, and Mondo Duplantis further enhanced the event's appeal, ensuring it remains a prominent fixture on the athletics calendar.