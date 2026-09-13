Sweden's Political Crossroads: A Tug-of-War Between Ideologies

In Sweden's latest parliamentary election, the centre-left parties, supporting Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, have taken an early lead, polling at 51.3% according to SVT's exit poll on Sunday.

The party's success, however, remains uncertain with results expected soon.

Past exit polls have proved inaccurate, most notably in 2022, when a projected win for Andersson's bloc actually saw a right-wing coalition led by Ulf Kristersson emerge victorious.

The decision could usher the far-right Sweden Democrats into government, as they poll at 17.2% in SVT's figures.

This election is viewed as a critical juncture for Sweden, determining if the nation will continue rightward or return to its liberal past.

Despite early polls favoring the centre-left, Kristersson has gained traction in recent weeks. His government's stance on immigration and civil liberties has drawn criticism, coinciding with rising European far-right movements hoping to replicate electoral successes.