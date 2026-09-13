Sweden's Center-Left Poised for Victory in National Election

Sweden's center-left opposition parties are projected to secure 51.3% of the votes in the parliamentary election, outpacing the governing right-wing bloc's 46.8%, according to an exit poll by SVT. Voting ended at 1800 GMT, and the counting process is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 23:42 IST
Sweden's Center-Left Poised for Victory in National Election
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In a significant political shift, Sweden's center-left opposition parties are on track to win a combined 51.3% of the votes in the recent parliamentary election.

According to an exit poll conducted by public broadcaster SVT, the opposition is leading over the current right-wing governing bloc, which stands at 46.8% support.

Voting officially concluded at 1800 GMT, with the painstaking task of counting ballots now in progress to confirm the initial projections.

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